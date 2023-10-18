We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oppo Brothers Caramelised Biscuit Swirl 475Ml

Vegetarian

Caramel Flavoured Ice Cream with Speculoos Swirl (8%), Caramelised Biscuit Pieces (6%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.Did you know we're a B Corp?We're certified as a business doing better for people and the planet.
Oppo Brothers Caramelised Biscuit Swirl is a delicious caramel ice cream rippled with a sweet, speculoos swirl and blended with generous amounts of caramelised biscuit pieces.
Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/18-31-129, www.pefc.org
95 Calories Per 100mlMade with fresh milk and creamNutri Score BLower sugarSource of proteinAward-winning Great Taste producerNo artificial colours or flavoursVegetarian friendly
Pack size: 475ML

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Oligofructose, Cream (Milk), Deionised Apple Fruit Extract, Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Dry Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Lucuma Powder, Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Inverted Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten containing Cereals, Egg, Soy, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

