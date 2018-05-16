We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wagamama Sweet Cherry Hoisin Mild Stir Fry Sauce 100G

image 1 of Wagamama Sweet Cherry Hoisin Mild Stir Fry Sauce 100G
£1.25
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • A stir fry sauce with cherry juice and red miso paste.
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated
  • Under licence from wagamama limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of wagamama limited.
  • chilli rating - mild - 1
  • wok from home
  • from bowl to soul since 1992
  • suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Demerara Sugar, Cherry Juice Concentrate (9%), Rice Vinegar, Red Miso Paste (6%) (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Puree, Plum Puree, Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Orange Juice Concentrate, Red Thai Chilli Paste (Red Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Chinese Five Spice (Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Cloves), Colour: Paprika Extract, Mint, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 8°C.Consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir fry, marinade or simply dip, the world is your wok! Cook your way with your favourite protein and veg
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Use as a dipping sauce, perfect for gyozas, veggies + more
  • Thinly slice vegan protein + shiitake mushrooms to represent duck

Number of uses

Pack contains two servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving (60g)
Energy505kJ303kJ
-119kcal71kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate28g17g
of which sugars25g15g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt2.46g1.48g
Pack contains two servings--
