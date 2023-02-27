We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubicon Raw Energy Drink Pineapple & Passion Fruit 500ML

Each 500ml can contains

Energy
443kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 89kJ/21kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed Fruit Juice and Flavour Energy Drink with Added Caffeine, Vitamins, Sugar and Sweetener
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Rubicon Raw is an energy drink that helps you perform at your best.
  • With 20% fruit juice, natural caffeine from green coffee beans, B-vitamins, ginseng and guarana, it's here to help you make the most of every day.
  • Harness your own raw energy and live every moment.
  • Rubicon and the Rubicon Raw logo are registered trade marks owned by Rubicon Drinks Ltd.
  • Natural Caffeine
  • 20% Fruit Juice
  • Caffeine from natural sources
  • Natural flavourings
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (20%) (Orange 9%, Mango 3.5%, Peach 3.5%, Pineapple 3.5%, Passion Fruit 0.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Beans (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Root Extract (0.01%), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Best before end: See base of canStore in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Fitzwilliam Hall,
  • FP,
  • Dublin,
  • ROI,
  • D02 T292.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 500ml Can
Energy89kJ/21kcal443kJ/104kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.7g24g
of which sugars4.5g22g
Protein<0.5g0.9g
Salt0.08g0.40g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Vitamin B120.5µg (20%*)2.5µg (100%*)
*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

