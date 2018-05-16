We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bot Sweet Pot Lentil Daal Power Soup 600G

Bot Sweet Pot Lentil Daal Power Soup 600G
£3.00
£0.50/100g

Each 300g serving provides:

Energy
870kJ
207kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweet Potato Lentil Daal Soup with spinach and chickpeas.
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • Rich, creamy and artfully spiced: we’ve married up hearty sweet potato, lentils and chickpeas to pack 25 grams of protein, and 3 of your 5 a day into one mighty meal. Dive into gorgeous curry spices, cooling coconut, and caramelised roasted onion - plus our (not so) secret ingredient of sweet mango.
  • Our plant-based experts have crafted a range of 100% plant-powered recipes, packed with protein and immunity boosting benefits. Full of fresh veg, protein, and spoonful’s of taste, so you can squeeze more goodness into mealtimes. No chopping. No blending. No prepping. Just heat to eat and enjoy. For up to date allergen information please always refer to the packaging before consumption.
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Eat plants
  • Love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods,com
  • All taste, no waste
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 100% plant based
  • Each jar contains: high in 21g fibre, 3 of your 5-a-day, high in 25g protein
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones
  • High in 21g fibre
  • High in 25g protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Lentils (11%), Sweet Potato (8%), Chickpeas (6%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Cream, Ginger, Spinach (2%), Tomato Paste, Mango Puree, Roast Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Roast Garlic Puree, Garlic, White Onion, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Cardamon, Curry Leaves, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C).Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Place lid loosely on jar, leaving a venting gap.
Place jar in the microwave.
800W
Heat for 3 mins, stir. Heat for further 2 mins (or 1 1/2 mins on 900W). Careful, jar will be hot
Leave to stand in microwave for 2 mins before removing using a tea towel / oven gloves
Stir and enjoy straight from jar or pour into bowls

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot. Pour back into the jar or pour into bowls. When you've finished please re-use your jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening
  • Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 300gRI* per 300g
Energy kJ29087010%
Energy kcal6920710%
Fat (g)0.92.74%
of which saturates (g)0.72.111%
Carbohydrate (g)9.227.611%
of which sugars (g)1.75.16%
Fibre (g)3.510.5
Protein (g)**4.212.625%
Salt (g)0.330.9917%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones---
