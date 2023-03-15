Fairy Non-Biological Washing Liquid Pods 25 Washes 532.5G

Discover the gentle care of Fairy Non Bio PODS® Washing Liquid Capsules, with the best softness Fairy Non Bio has to offer. Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing tablets box can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box! It only contains maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® and with a Child Safe System, to keep them safe from children. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted No.1 brand for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin)! Fairy Non Bio PODS® gently clean and wrap your family's delicate skin in huggable softness. Dermatologically accredited, the Fairy Non Bio range has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal. Independent tests have confirmed that clothes washed in Fairy are as kind next to skin as clothes washed in water alone. Additionally, they include a special ingredient that will provide delightful softness to your clothes and so they will feel extra gentle on your skin. Unlike washing powder or liquids, Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent have a unique multi-compartment design to ensure that each ingredient is released into the wash at the right time. Each POD contains the right amount of detergent to leave laundry wonderfully clean and soft next to precious skin. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering brilliant clean. For best results, place Fairy Non Bio PODS® directly into the drum and add your clothes on top. Try Fairy sensitive Dream Team: Fairy Non Bio PODS® for a gentle clean + Fairy Fabric Conditioner for extra softness (vs detergent alone) and a genlte scent. 25washes based on 1 capsule per wash. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more omfpr,atopm

Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin) Discover the gentle care of Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing capsules, with Fairy best softness (vs other Fairy Non Bio detergents) Dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing capsules now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble film WASH COLDER WITH FAIRY Non Bio PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions Try Fairy Sensitive Dream Team: Fairy Non Bio PODS® + Fairy Fabric Conditioner for a gentle clean and exrta softness (vs detergent alone) Gentle clean, care and huggable softness for sensitive skin

Pack size: 532.5G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage