Yo! Salmon & Call Top Hits 161G

3 salmon nigiri, 2 salmon & avocado rolls coated in sesame seeds, 2 seafood stick & cucumber rolls coated in sesame seeds, with soy sauce, pickled ginger & wasabi
Pack size: 161G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Salmon (15%) (Salmo salar) (Fish), Soy Sauce Sachet (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Seafood Stick (5%) (Water, Surimi (Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) (Fish) and/or Hake (Merluccius productus) (Fish), Sugar), Reconstituted Pasteurised Free Range Egg White Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Modified Starch, Soya Protein, Natural Flavouring, Colorant (Lycopene)), Avocado (3%), Cucumber (2%), Pickled Ginger Sachet (Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Alcohol), Wasabi Sachet (Horseradish, Wasabi, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), White Sesame Seeds, Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Black Sesame Seeds, Seaweed

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

161g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionsFor optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.

