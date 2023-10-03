We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml
image 1 of Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50mlimage 2 of Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50mlimage 3 of Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

4.7(111)
Write a review

£3.00

£6.00/100ml

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort A/Pspirnt 50ml
1. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On provides the performance you need and superior comfort for your underarm skin - tough on sweat, not on skin2. This deodorant for men offers up to 72 hours of sweat and odour protection3. The improved formula of our antiperspirant spray features Triple Action Technology which gives you advanced, complete protection throughout the day4. This antiperspirant deodorant contains 1/4 moisturising cream to protect your skin from irritation5. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort deodorant roll on has a long-lasting subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh all day6. Globally, Dove does not test its antiperspirant deodorants on animals and is PETA approvedIf you're after a long-lasting deodorant for men that works as long and hard as you, try Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On. Engineered specifically for men, this antiperspirant roll on now features Triple Action Technology to deliver 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping you stay fresh and dry no matter what comes your way. Its non-irritant formula contains ¼ moisturising cream to strengthen your skin against underarm rash and chafing, keeping your underarms comfortable all day. Because Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength — one with care at its centre — this roll on deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin, and leaves a subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh for longer. With better protection and care, you'll get the increased confidence you need to be your best all day. How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort antiperspirant also comes in 150 and 200 ml spray cans, as well as in a deodorant stick that's perfect for your gym bag or luggage for when you are on the go.
Clean Comfort72h ProtectionAnti-PerspirantAnti-Transpirant
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

50ml ℮

View all Deodorants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here