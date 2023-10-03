Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort A/Pspirnt 50ml

1. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On provides the performance you need and superior comfort for your underarm skin - tough on sweat, not on skin 2. This deodorant for men offers up to 72 hours of sweat and odour protection 3. The improved formula of our antiperspirant spray features Triple Action Technology which gives you advanced, complete protection throughout the day 4. This antiperspirant deodorant contains 1/4 moisturising cream to protect your skin from irritation 5. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort deodorant roll on has a long-lasting subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh all day 6. Globally, Dove does not test its antiperspirant deodorants on animals and is PETA approved If you're after a long-lasting deodorant for men that works as long and hard as you, try Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On. Engineered specifically for men, this antiperspirant roll on now features Triple Action Technology to deliver 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping you stay fresh and dry no matter what comes your way. Its non-irritant formula contains ¼ moisturising cream to strengthen your skin against underarm rash and chafing, keeping your underarms comfortable all day. Because Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength — one with care at its centre — this roll on deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin, and leaves a subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh for longer. With better protection and care, you'll get the increased confidence you need to be your best all day. How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort antiperspirant also comes in 150 and 200 ml spray cans, as well as in a deodorant stick that's perfect for your gym bag or luggage for when you are on the go.

Clean Comfort 72h Protection Anti-Perspirant Anti-Transpirant

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

50ml ℮