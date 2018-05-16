New
Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks 3X85ml
Per stick = 85 ml/71 g
- Energy
- 961kJ
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1354 kJ
Product Description
- Raspberry ice cream in a chocolate flavour coating (6%), raspberry yuzu sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (26%).
- Rainforest Alliance Certified. ra.org.
- True Pleasure for The Future
- Find out how we're supporting our communities and their environments with our impact programme.
- 1. Discover Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks - velvety ice cream, gooey sauce and a cracking Magnum chocolate coating for people who truly seize opportunities for pleasure
- 2. Layers of pleasure, combining fruity raspberry flavour ice cream in a chocolate flavour coating, zingy raspberry yuzu sauce and smooth milk chocolate
- 3. This ice cream stick is an indulgent, sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers with the perfect balance of chocolate and ice cream
- 4. The chocolate used in this ice cream stick is made with the highest quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- 5. The highest quality ingredients have been crafted by expert hands with passion and precision to create this mini ice cream bar coated in golden caramel chocolate
- 6. Each pack contains 3 Magnum Double Raspberry ice creams to be stored at -18°C
- Discover Magnum Double Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks and enjoy a sensorial experience for pure indulgence. Experience the pleasure of velvety smooth yet fruity raspberry ice cream in a chocolate flavour coating, with a layer of zingy raspberry yuzu sauce coated with smooth milk chocolate. Our cracking Magnum chocolate coating is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance - a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Our multipack of ice cream sticks is perfect for sharing an indulgent treat. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there's something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in standard and mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore our wide range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay #TrueToPleasure.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Gluten free
- Rich Sauce & Cracking Chocolate
- Pack size: 255ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Raspberry Puree (13%), Coconut Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Fat (Milk), Fructose, Whey Solids (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Yuzu Juice, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Pectins, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulators (E330, E331), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Salt, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May contain Almond and Soy.
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: See side of pack.
Name and address
- UK Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- UK Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507.
- IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 444 420.
Net Contents
3 x 85ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per stick**
|%* per stick**
|Energy
|1354 kJ
|1130 kJ
|961 kJ
|-
|324 kcal
|271 kcal
|230 kcal
|12 %
|Fat
|19 g
|16 g
|13 g
|19 %
|of which saturates
|13 g
|11 g
|9,4 g
|47 %
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|29 g
|25 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|27 g
|22 g
|19 g
|21 %
|Protein
|3,1 g
|2,6 g
|2,2 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0,13 g
|0,11 g
|0,09 g
|2 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
