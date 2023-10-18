Barbie Lunch Bag

Constructed from durable, 600D polyester material, this lunch bag also features a name label insert on the bottom of the bag for easy labelling – no more lost lunch bags! The bag is equipped with a carry handle, specifically designed for small hands, making it an excellent choice for children. Weighing a mere 11.4g, it's incredibly lightweight and just the right size for a packed lunch, measuring approximately 19.5cm wide, 8cm deep, and 23cm high.

Keep kids excited for mealtime with this stylish Barbie Rectangular Lunch Bag. Our Polar Gear fully insulated lunch bags provide superior thermal insulation to keep your food fresh, whether warm or cold. It's the perfect companion for school, nursery, day trips, and travel. The food-safe PEVA lining, free from PVC, allows you to quickly wipe away any pesky crumbs and sanitize efficiently for the next use.

