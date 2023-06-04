Farley's Cereals Creamy Banana Porridge 6 Month Plus 125G

Smooth banana flavoured multigrain porridge with milk, added vitamins and minerals and soft pieces. Use as part of a varied weaning diet.

Farley's has been loved by parents and babies for generations

Makes 6 portions Free from artificial colours Free from artificial flavours Free from artificial preservatives

Pack size: 125G

Flours (Rice (14%), Maize (13%), Millet (8%)), Demineralised Whey Powder (20%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (15%), Maltodextrin, Whole Milk Powder (5%), Dehydrated Banana Flakes (4.5%), Milk Proteins, Palm Oil Powder (Sustainable Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Antioxidant (a-Tocopherol), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Contains Milk.

6 servings per pack

125g ℮

Preparation Add approximately 60 ml of warm water to 3 or 4 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves. Remember to brush teeth regularly. Use as part of a varied weaning diet. Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

6 Months