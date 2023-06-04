We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Farley's Cereals Creamy Banana Porridge 6 Month Plus 125G

Farley's Cereals Creamy Banana Porridge 6 Month Plus 125G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£1.60/100g

Smooth banana flavoured multigrain porridge with milk, added vitamins and minerals and soft pieces.Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
Farley's has been loved by parents and babies for generations
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Farley's is a registered trade mark of Heinz Italia S.r.l and used under license.
Makes 6 portionsFree from artificial coloursFree from artificial flavoursFree from artificial preservatives
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Flours (Rice (14%), Maize (13%), Millet (8%)), Demineralised Whey Powder (20%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (15%), Maltodextrin, Whole Milk Powder (5%), Dehydrated Banana Flakes (4.5%), Milk Proteins, Palm Oil Powder (Sustainable Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Antioxidant (a-Tocopherol), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

Contains Milk.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Net Contents

125g ℮

Preparation and Usage

PreparationAdd approximately 60 ml of warm water to 3 or 4 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.Remember to brush teeth regularly. Use as part of a varied weaning diet.Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

6 Months

View all Stage 1 (4-6+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here