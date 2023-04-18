Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 400G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2260kJ
-
- 542kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 31.8g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 12.2g
- 61%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.7g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.99g
- 33%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Cumberland Sausage (23%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, White Pepper, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mace, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Onion, Water, Tomato Paste, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sage, Chicken Fat, Onion Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Thyme.
Sausages filled into plant based casings.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (349g**)
|Energy
|648kJ / 155kcal
|2260kJ / 542kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|31.8g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|39.5g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.5g
|Protein
|6.3g
|22.1g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.99g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 349g.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Oven
Microwave
Oven
Return to
