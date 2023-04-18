We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 400G

Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 400G

3(2)
£4.25

£10.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2260kJ
542kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
31.8g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.99g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Cooked Cumberland sausages in an onion gravy with mashed potato and roasted onions.
Our succulent sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. Paired with creamy mash and topped with a rich caramelised onion gravy, the perfect accompaniment.Cumberland pork sausages and creamy, buttery mash in a rich onion gravy
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Cumberland Sausage (23%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, White Pepper, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mace, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Onion, Water, Tomato Paste, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sage, Chicken Fat, Onion Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Sausages filled into plant based casings.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

