Typhoo Qt One Cup Tea With Whitener 125G
Product Description
- TYPHOO QT ONE CUP TEA WITH WHITENER 125G
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Makes up to 50 cups
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Whitener (42%) (Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (E340ii, E452i), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Soluble Solids of Tea (13%), Stabiliser (E451), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in cool, dry place.Best before end: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- You only get an OO with Typhoo®
- Typhoo QT One Cup gives you a quick and easy way to enjoy a tasty cuppa, with no mess or fuss. All you need to do is put one teaspoonful into a cup or mug. Pour on hot water and add sugar if required and stir. There's no need to add milk.
Name and address
- Typhoo Tea Limited,
- Pasture Rd.,
- Moreton,
- Wirral,
- Merseyside,
- CH46 8XF,
Return to
- Typhoo Tea Limited,
- Pasture Rd.,
- Moreton,
- Wirral,
- Merseyside,
- CH46 8XF,
- UK.
- Tel. 0800 633 5650
- www.typhootea.co.uk
- Registered at:
- Pembroke House.,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per teaspoon full (2.5g)
|Energy
|1909kJ
|48kJ
|457kcal
|11kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|22.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|51.4g
|1.3g
|of which Sugars
|31.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|5.6g
|0.1g
|Salt
|2.50g
|0.06g
