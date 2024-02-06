We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Brussels Sprouts 300g

1.2(4)
£0.58

£1.93/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

per 80g
Energy
171kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Brussels Sprouts
Nutty & Sweet Selected for crisp texture & sweetnessAt Tesco, we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its quality, freshness and taste. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world all our Brussels sprouts are carefully grown to deliver great tasting produce.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Produce of

Produce of Spain, France, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, USA, South Africa

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

Preparation and Usage

Cooking instructions

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim and peel each sprout.

Hob 7-8 mins

  • Place in a pan of boiling water.
  • Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.
  • Drain well before serving.

Steam 10-15 mins

  • Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

