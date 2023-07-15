We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Radox Sea Minerals & Fennel Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo Refill 500ml

Radx/MT Feel Awake Sea/Min 2in1 Ref 500ml
RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo cleanses your skin and recharges your batteries, making you feel refreshed with its mood-boosting fragrance. It goes beyond cleansing the body and awakens your senses with the revitalising scents of sea minerals and fennel. This reviving shower gel features our unique blend of 4 minerals and 13 herbs, which activates with hot water to transform your shower into a mineral therapy ritual. Suitable for daily use, our body wash rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. What’s more, you’ll use 74% less plastic by refilling your RADOX 225 ml shower gel bottle with this pouch*. The RADOX bottles have a twist-off cap so it’s easy to pour into them, fuss free! To rouse you from your slumbers, simply squeeze out RADOX shower gel for men and women, lather on body and rinse well. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. From as early as 1908, RADOX founders used a unique blend of minerals and herbs to ease the fatigue of weary bodies and minds. From reviving the tired feet of early travellers to helping hardworking people find a moment of solitude and sanctuary – RADOX is rooted in the transformative power of mineral therapy. We have a long history of everyday therapy, we call it your daily R&R, RADOX Mineral Therapy. Enjoy our Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo. *vs 2 bottles of RADOX shower gel 225 ml
RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo provides an awakening shower experience that revives your sensesOur shower gel & shampoo is made with a unique blend of minerals and herbs which activates with hot water to cleanse and refresh youFeel the fresh, energising sea breeze rouse you from the state of sleep with RADOX Feel Awake Shower Gel, infused with our mood-boosting fragrance of sea minerals and fennelOur body wash is suitable for daily use – simply squeeze it out, lather on hair and body and indulge in a reviving shower experienceThis skin cleanser is pH neutral and suitable for all skin typesThe refill pouches for our shower gels use 74% less plastic versus two bottles of RADOX shower gel* (*225 ml); it only takes one pouch to refill your RADOX shower gel bottle twice
‎Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Maris Sal, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Foeniculum Vulgare Seed Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090

Germany

500 ℮

