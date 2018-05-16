We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Leffe Blonde Beer 750ml

Leffe Blonde Beer 750ml
£3.49
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • www.talktoabinbev.com/Made for sharing
  • Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

4.5

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Number of uses

This bottle contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • InBev Belgium,
  • Bd Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.
  • Brewed for:

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 375 ml
Energy224 kJ/53 kcal838 kJ/200 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrates4.7 g17.4 g
of which sugars0.5 g1.8 g
Protein0.4 g1.5 g
Salt0 g0.02 g
This bottle contains 2 servings--
