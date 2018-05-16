New
Leffe Blonde Beer 750ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
4.5
ABV
6.0% vol
Country
Belgium
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- InBev Belgium,
- Bd Industriel 21,
- B-1070 Brussels,
- Belgium.
- Brewed for:
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 375 ml
|Energy
|224 kJ/53 kcal
|838 kJ/200 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|4.7 g
|17.4 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0.02 g
|This bottle contains 2 servings
|-
|-
