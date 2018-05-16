We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Nuii Mini Adventure Pecan & Cookies & Cream 6 Pack 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nuii Mini Adventure Pecan & Cookies & Cream 6 Pack 330Ml
£3.50
£1.06/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel sauce (5.5 %), covered with white chocolate (32 %) with caramel and salted, roasted Texan pecan nut pieces. Cream ice cream and cream ice cream swirled with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble from New York (5.5%), covered with milk chocolate (34%) with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble (5%).
  • Wildark Supporter
  • nuiiicecream.com
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredients and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Bar (43 g / 55 ml)

Energy
680kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583 kJ/380 kcal

  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13%), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Roasted Texan Pecan Nut Pieces (3.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Caramelised Sugar (0.9%), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Caramel Powder (0.45%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Butter Oil (Milk), Salt (0.16%), Modified Maize Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Vanilla Extract, Malt Extract (Barley, Wheat), Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 43 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
Energy1583 kJ/380 kcal680 kJ/163 kcal8 %
Fat24 g10 g14 %
- of which saturates13 g5,5 g28 %
Carbohydrate36 g16 g6 %
- of which sugars30 g13 g14 %
Dietary Fibre0,6 g<0,5 g-
Protein5,2 g2,2 g4 %
Salt0,40 g0,17 g3 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---

Bar (42 g / 55 ml)

Energy
666kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1581 kJ/378 kcal

  • Ice Cream Adventure
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (12%), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 42 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
Energy1581 kJ/378 kcal666 kJ/160 kcal8 %
Fat22 g9,1 g13 %
- of which saturates13 g5,4 g27 %
Carbohydrate40 g17 g7 %
- of which sugars30 g12 g13 %
Fibre1,9 g0,8 g-
Protein5,1 g2,2 g4 %
Salt0,38 g0,16 g3 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---
View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here