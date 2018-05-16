New
Nuii Mini Adventure Pecan & Cookies & Cream 6 Pack 330Ml
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel sauce (5.5 %), covered with white chocolate (32 %) with caramel and salted, roasted Texan pecan nut pieces. Cream ice cream and cream ice cream swirled with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble from New York (5.5%), covered with milk chocolate (34%) with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble (5%).
- Wildark Supporter
- nuiiicecream.com
- Find out more at ra.org.
- This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredients and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
- Ice Cream Adventure
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
Bar (43 g / 55 ml)
- Energy
- 680kJ
-
- 163kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583 kJ/380 kcal
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13%), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Roasted Texan Pecan Nut Pieces (3.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Caramelised Sugar (0.9%), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Caramel Powder (0.45%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Butter Oil (Milk), Salt (0.16%), Modified Maize Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Vanilla Extract, Malt Extract (Barley, Wheat), Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Bar = 43 g / 55 ml
|Bar % RI*
|Energy
|1583 kJ/380 kcal
|680 kJ/163 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|24 g
|10 g
|14 %
|- of which saturates
|13 g
|5,5 g
|28 %
|Carbohydrate
|36 g
|16 g
|6 %
|- of which sugars
|30 g
|13 g
|14 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,6 g
|<0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|5,2 g
|2,2 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0,40 g
|0,17 g
|3 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
