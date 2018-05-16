Mr Kipling Lemon Loaf Cake & Crumble 210G

Per 1/8th cake (30g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ/378kcal
Product Description
- Lemon Flavoured Sponge with a Butter Crumble Topping (3.5%).
- Steal a moment away from your busy day to savour the zest of Mr Kipling's Deliciously Good Lemon Loaf Cake. These delicious loaf cakes have an exquisitely moist, melt-in-the-mouth lemon sponge. The zingy citrus flavour comes from real fruit and is perfectly balanced with a sweet buttery crumble topping, so every bite is delicious. These Deliciously Good lemon loaf cakes are just 115 calories per slice and have 30% less sugar than similar loaf cakes, so they're the perfect choice for a midweek treat or a lunchbox snack.
- With 8 portions per loaf, these lemon cakes are perfect to share with family and friends as an afternoon treat with a tea or coffee.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling. Exceedingly tasty, surprisingly healthier.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Deliciously Good
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- With Real Fruit
- Exquisitely Moist Lemon Loaf Cake with Butter Crumble
- Deliciously better for you
- 115 Calories Per Slice
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- 30% less sugar compared to similar cakes
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Vegetable Fibres, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel (3%), Dried Egg White, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Salted Butter (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings (contain Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Soya Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Lutein)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best store in a cool, dry place.Once opened please store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy this Deliciously Good Lemon Loaf Cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|(Per 1/8th cake (30g))
|Energy
|1584kJ/378kcal
|478kJ/114kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|4.4g
|(of which Saturates
|2.9g
|0.9g)
|Carbohydrate
|53.6g
|16.2g
|(of which Sugars
|16.7g
|5g)
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Protein
|4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.11g
|This pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
