Tesco Finest Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake 500G
1/6 of a cheesecake
- Energy
- 1366kJ
-
- 327kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.6g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.6g
- 53%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.7g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.15g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 394kcal
Product Description
- Baked lemon and mascarpone cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon curd glaze and white chocolate.
- Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly bake this lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base. Topped with a Sicilian lemon curd glaze and finished with a Belgian white chocolate drizzle.
- Baked lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a zingy Sicilian lemon glaze and finished with a Belgian white chocolate decoration.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Curd Glaze (15%) [Sugar, Lemon Juice, Water, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whole Milk, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Lemon Oil, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (83g)
|Energy
|1645kJ / 394kcal
|1366kJ / 327kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|19.6g
|Saturates
|12.8g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|41.1g
|34.1g
|Sugars
|23.7g
|19.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
