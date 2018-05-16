We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake 500G

£4.50
£0.90/100g

1/6 of a cheesecake

Energy
1366kJ
327kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.7g

high

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • Baked lemon and mascarpone cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon curd glaze and white chocolate.
  • Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly bake this lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base. Topped with a Sicilian lemon curd glaze and finished with a Belgian white chocolate drizzle.
  • Baked lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a zingy Sicilian lemon glaze and finished with a Belgian white chocolate decoration.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Curd Glaze (15%) [Sugar, Lemon Juice, Water, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whole Milk, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Lemon Oil, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.

    2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.

    3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.

    4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (83g)
Energy1645kJ / 394kcal1366kJ / 327kcal
Fat23.6g19.6g
Saturates12.8g10.6g
Carbohydrate41.1g34.1g
Sugars23.7g19.7g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein3.9g3.2g
Salt0.18g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
