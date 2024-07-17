Westland Resolva Xtra Fast Weed Killer 3L

WESTLAND RESOLVA XTRA FAST WEEDKILLER 3L
Resolva Xtra Fast Weedkiller is ready to use non-selective weedkiller that works by pure contact action on all green plant parts. Use on permeable surfaces, natural paths, around trees and ornamental plants. Works within one day on common dandelion, greater plantain, annual meadow grass, deadnettle, common chickweed, creeping thistle and knotgrass.
Targets Weeds in 3 HoursBiodegrades in SoilTreats up to 30m²
Pack size: 3L
Preparation and Usage
For use only as a home and garden weedkiller.Instructions for UseWhen to Use - Resolva Xtra Fast Weedkiller can be used against a broad range of weeds, when they are actively growing (up to 10 leaf stage or up to 10cm. height). Use on a calm day and do not spray in windy weather. To increase effectivity, use at temperatures above 15°C. Rainfall within less than 12 hours after treatment may impair the effect of the product.Where to Use - For use on natural surfaces not intended to bear vegetation and permeable surfaces overlying soil like gravel, around the base of walls and sheds and on any ground which is not intended for growing. Do not use on impermeable surfaces such as concrete, tarmac or paved areas, where the weedkiller might run off onto adjacent land, or into drains or gutters. Avoid contact with leaves or fruits of cultivated crops.How to Use - Shake Well Before Use- Prepare the sprayer for use:1. Remove sprayer trigger and unwrap hose completely 2. Remove white security seal 3. Lift bottle cap lid 4. Fully insert plug attached to the hose end into the bottle neck 5. Turn sprayer nozzle to required sprayer pattern (half turn fine spray, full turn coarse jet) 6. Squeeze trigger repeatedly to commence spraying- Good spray cover of the weeds is essential. Spray weeds thoroughly at 100 ml/m² ensuring the leaf surface and stem are covered evenly but avoid spray run-off. Do not direct spray or allow spray to drift onto cultivated plants, as this .- Rotate nozzle to "X" position after use ensuring the container is stored and carried upright when not spraying. For long-term storage replace the trigger back into slot.- Resolva Xtra Fast Weedkiller can be used up to 4 times per season.- Re-emergence of affected weeds may occur. Therefore, repeated applications may be applied at 2-4 week intervals.- Time of application during vegetation period. Up to 10cm leaf stage (dandelion) and/or up to a height of 10cm (e.g. grasses).- Treated areas can be re-entered immediately after drying of the spray. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried.