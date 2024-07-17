Westland Resolva Xtra Fast Weed Killer 3L

WESTLAND RESOLVA XTRA FAST WEEDKILLER 3L

Resolva Xtra Fast Weedkiller is ready to use non-selective weedkiller that works by pure contact action on all green plant parts. Use on permeable surfaces, natural paths, around trees and ornamental plants. Works within one day on common dandelion, greater plantain, annual meadow grass, deadnettle, common chickweed, creeping thistle and knotgrass.

Targets Weeds in 3 Hours Biodegrades in Soil Treats up to 30m²

Pack size: 3L

