Pukka Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie

Pukka Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie

Tender pieces of chicken, diced potato and chip shop curry sauce, in a light pastry case.
Something new for you try, Chip Shop Chicken Curry pie144 layers of crispy puff pastryChip Shop curry sauceRustic crimped crustTender chicken
Love our Chip Shop Chicken Curry pie?Here's some more for you to tryChicken & MushroomAll SteakMinced Beef & Onion
Baking since 1963Chilli rating - 1

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Chicken (17%) (contains: Chicken, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Onion, Potato (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Curry Spice Blend (contains: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Sugar, Carrot Extract Powder, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Dill Weed), Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk), White Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

