Pukka Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie

Tender pieces of chicken, diced potato and chip shop curry sauce, in a light pastry case.

Something new for you try, Chip Shop Chicken Curry pie 144 layers of crispy puff pastry Chip Shop curry sauce Rustic crimped crust Tender chicken

Baking since 1963 Chilli rating - 1

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Chicken (17%) (contains: Chicken, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Onion, Potato (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Curry Spice Blend (contains: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Sugar, Carrot Extract Powder, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Dill Weed), Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk), White Pepper

Allergy Information