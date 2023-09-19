Franco Manca Halmi,Peprs Chilli Honey Pizza 470G

Wood-Fired Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Halloumi, Red & Yellow Chargrilled Peppers with Chilli-Infused Honey Sachet.

- Inspired by pizza no. 3. Created in collaboration with chef Nikos Karathanos. Our signature sourdough base is topped with a rich tomato sauce and covered with tangy halloumi shavings balanced with sweet chargrilled red and yellow peppers and creamy mozzarella. Our signature sourdough base - Made in Italy - Slow-proved - Stonebaked in a traditional wood-burning oven - Hand-stretched Pizza sauce: Produced in the heart of Italy's northern food valley following a traditional recipe, our rich pizza sauce is made with 100% Italian tomatoes lightly seasoned with basil.

About Us Our founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008. Giuseppe's Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers quickly saw queues forming around the market. We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity. We've applied that exact philosophy to our chef's specials cook-at-home selection which has been created for you, by our Executive Chef, Alfonso.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Franco Manca™ is a registered trademark.

Hand-stretched, wood-fired sourdough base Sweet and tangy, with a juicy bite Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 470G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Sauce (Tomato, Salt, Basil, Spices), Chargrilled Peppers (12%) (Yellow and Red Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Mozzarella (Milk) (11%), Halloumi Cheese (6%) (Cows' Milk, Goats' Milk, Sheep's Milk, Dried Mint), Chilli-Infused Honey (2%) (Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Spices, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Purée, Salt, Yeast, Dry Wheat Sourdough

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

470g ℮

Preparation and Usage