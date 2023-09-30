Bed Head Tigi Smoothing Cream 100Ml

Bed Head's After Party Smoothing Cream; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A powerful smooth, shiny formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. The Bed Head After Party Smoothing Cream is the ultimate anti frizz hair product for silky, smooth, shiny, healthy-looking hair! This lightweight hair smoothing cream helps prevent static build up, flyaways and frizz for smooth locks. The shiny hair product also imparts incredible shine and gloss. Great on any hair type, especially frizzy hair, dull hair and coarse hair. Easy to use, even without the need for heat or styling. After Party can be used to finish your look by applying a small amount through dry hair. It can also be used on damp hair and left to air dry for super effortless style. Work a small amount between palms of hands and smooth onto damp or dry hair. Brush through for even distribution. Either leave hair to air dry or blow dry hair. Formulated with Lightweight Conditioners to smooth flyaways and static and add shine without weighing hair down, an Anti-Frizz Complex that smooths frizz and absorbs moisture from the air to defend against the style-shocking effects of humidity and a Shine Enhancer to boost hair shine. This professional hair product is 100ml and comes with an amazing Enchanting Summer Fruit fragrance! Let Your Creativity Rule™ The perfect party favour. After Party™ hair cream leaves locks silky, smooth, shiny & healthy looking. Control the funky fly-aways and silk-ify your hair.

Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.

Bed Head's After Party Smoothing Cream: A powerful, salon-used formulation for smooth, shiny hair Ultimate anti-frizz product: Prevents static, flyaways, and frizz for all hair types

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Phenyl Trimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Isohexadecane, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrancé (Parfum), PEG-8 Methicone, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Sodium PCA, Dimethicone PEG-8 Meadowfoamate, Panthenol, Cinnamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage