We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Bed Head Tigi Smoothing Cream 100Ml

Bed Head Tigi Smoothing Cream 100Ml

4.5(66)
Write a review

£12.00

£120.00/litre

Bed Head Tigi Smoothing Cream 100Ml
Bed Head's After Party Smoothing Cream; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A powerful smooth, shiny formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home.The Bed Head After Party Smoothing Cream is the ultimate anti frizz hair product for silky, smooth, shiny, healthy-looking hair! This lightweight hair smoothing cream helps prevent static build up, flyaways and frizz for smooth locks. The shiny hair product also imparts incredible shine and gloss.Great on any hair type, especially frizzy hair, dull hair and coarse hair. Easy to use, even without the need for heat or styling. After Party can be used to finish your look by applying a small amount through dry hair. It can also be used on damp hair and left to air dry for super effortless style. Work a small amount between palms of hands and smooth onto damp or dry hair. Brush through for even distribution. Either leave hair to air dry or blow dry hair.Formulated with Lightweight Conditioners to smooth flyaways and static and add shine without weighing hair down, an Anti-Frizz Complex that smooths frizz and absorbs moisture from the air to defend against the style-shocking effects of humidity and a Shine Enhancer to boost hair shine.This professional hair product is 100ml and comes with an amazing Enchanting Summer Fruit fragrance!Let Your Creativity Rule™The perfect party favour. After Party™ hair cream leaves locks silky, smooth, shiny & healthy looking. Control the funky fly-aways and silk-ify your hair.
Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.
Bed Head's After Party Smoothing Cream: A powerful, salon-used formulation for smooth, shiny hairUltimate anti-frizz product: Prevents static, flyaways, and frizz for all hair types
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Phenyl Trimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Isohexadecane, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrancé (Parfum), PEG-8 Methicone, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Sodium PCA, Dimethicone PEG-8 Meadowfoamate, Panthenol, Cinnamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy to use: Apply to damp or dry hair for effortless styling, with added benefits of shine and fragranceEasy to use, even without the need for heat or styling. After Party can be used to finish your look by applying a small amount through dry hair. It can also be used on damp hair and left to air dry for super effortless style. Work a small amount between palms of hands and smooth onto damp or dry hair. Brush through for even distribution. Either leave hair to air dry or blow dry hair.Bed Head by TIGI are committed to delivering you the best products for creating freakin' awesome hair. We may change our formulations from time to time to improve our range. Always check the packaging before use.

View all Styling Texture Mists & Sprays

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here