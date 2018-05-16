We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Delights Nougat Salted Caramel Chocolate 5X22g

Cadbury Delights Nougat Salted Caramel Chocolate 5X22g
£1.50
£1.36/100g

Each 22 g contains

Energy
380kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1729 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with soft vanilla flavour nougat (45 %) and rice crisp (3.5 %) centre and a layer of salted caramel (21 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Say 'Yes!' to Cadbury delights, a range of delightfully yummy bars, each with 91 calories.
  • Bite through a generous layer of the Cadbury milk chocolate you know and love, to discover a ribbon of oozing salted caramel over a bed of soft nougat, for a light-hearted moment of delight when you need it.
  • Have You Tried Our other Flavours?
  • Cadbury Delights Soft Nougat Orange & Caramel
  • Cadbury Delights Soft Nougat Hazelnut Flavour & Caramel
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd, Bournville.

  • 91 Kcal Calories
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Soft Nougat with Salted Caramel Encased in a Generous Layer of Cadbury Milk Chocolate
  • Open Up for a Delightfully Yummy Treat
  • High in Fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Soluble Maize Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Skimmed Milk Powder, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Sorbitols), Milk Fat, Salt, Dried Egg Whites, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (22 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1729 kJ380 kJ8400 kJ /
-413 kcal91 kcal2000 kcal
Fat15 g3.4 g70 g
of which Saturates7.8 g1.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate59 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars42 g9.3 g90 g
Fibre12 g2.6 g-
Protein4.1 g0.9 g50 g
Salt0.67 g0.15 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
