Tesco Lightly Dusted Yellow Fin Sole 272G
One typical fillet
- Energy
- 1014kJ
-
- 242kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.68g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal
Product Description
- Yellowfin sole (Limanda aspera) fillets coated in a seeded coating.
- WILD CAUGHT in a seeded crumb for extra flavour
- Pack size: 272G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yellowfin Sole (Fish) (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Linseed, Millet, Quinoa, Sunflower Seed, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Extract, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Made using yellowfin sole caught in the Pacific Ocean using trawls.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
272g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (124g**)
|Energy
|818kJ / 195kcal
|1014kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|14.7g
|18.3g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 272g typically weighs 248g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.