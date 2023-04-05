We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Lightly Dusted Yellow Fin Sole 272G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Lightly Dusted Yellow Fin Sole 272G
£3.00
£11.03/kg

One typical fillet

Energy
1014kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Yellowfin sole (Limanda aspera) fillets coated in a seeded coating.
  • WILD CAUGHT in a seeded crumb for extra flavour
  • Pack size: 272G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yellowfin Sole (Fish) (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Linseed, Millet, Quinoa, Sunflower Seed, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Extract, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using yellowfin sole caught in the Pacific Ocean using trawls.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

272g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (124g**)
Energy818kJ / 195kcal1014kJ / 242kcal
Fat8.9g11.0g
Saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate13.5g16.7g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre1.3g1.6g
Protein14.7g18.3g
Salt0.55g0.68g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 272g typically weighs 248g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Cod, Haddock & White Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here