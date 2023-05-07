Tesco Finest Feta Red Pepper & Olive Pizza 405G

A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, feta full fat soft cheese, red pepper, Kalamata olives and spinach.

Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. Then it's topped with a blend of creamy crumbled feta, shavings of mozzarella and finished with red peppers and Kalamata olives. * Hand stretched wood fired pizza topped with creamy crumbled feta, mozzarella, red peppers and Kalamata olives. We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights, For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm.

Pack size: 405G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Pepper (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Kalamata Olives (4%), Semolina (Wheat), Spinach, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Parsley, Oregano, Deactivated Yeast, Black Pepper, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

405g e