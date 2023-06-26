Tesco Finest Rioja Blanco 75Cl

Vinification Details

The grapes are received, de-stemmed, pressed and settled in. The pressed juice is separated from the solids and fermented in concrete tanks for 21 days at 15*C. The wine is matured for a minimum of 4 months in American barrels.

History

Barón de Ley is a winery founded in 1985 by a small group of Rioja wine professionals and who conceive and start a project of innovative and unique characteristics in this prestigious DOCa. The original Baron de Ley project was based on the idea of developing a purely “vineyard driven” winery, oriented to the production of high quality wines from own vineyards. The other main guideline behind the project was to develop and implement a new style of “modern” Rioja wines.

Regional Information