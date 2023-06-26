We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rioja Blanco 75Cl
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rioja Blanco 75Climage 2 of Tesco Finest Rioja Blanco 75Cl

Tesco Finest Rioja Blanco 75Cl

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 03/07/23

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125ml glass
Energy
385kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 74kcal

Viña del Cura Rioja Denominación de Origen Calificada Blanco Product of Spain
This fresh and modern style white Rioja is made from Viura and Tempranillo Blanco grapes and matured on fine lees by the award winning Barón de Ley. A generous palate of floral and exotic fruit flavours finishes with a subtle hint of spice. Pairs with: Roast chicken, seafood paella or Spanish style salads
© Tesco 2023.
Matured on Fine Less in The Cellars of Baron De LeyWhite grapes grown in the Rioja regionFrom award winning producer Baron de leyExclusive winesExpertly craftedSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Viura, Tempranillo

Wine Maker

Pablo Tascon

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Producer

Baron De Ley

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pairs with roast chicken seafood paella or Spanish-style salads

Type of Closure

Screwcap

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here