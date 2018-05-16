Filippo Berio Olive Pasta Sauce 340G

Product Description
- Tomato sauce with olives
- For depth of flavour, we've mixed naturally sweet Italian tomatoes with specially selected ripe olives and with Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil to create a delicious pasta sauce with an unmistakable Italian taste. And, because it is carefully cooked we lock all that flavour in, so it tastes just like a homemade sauce.
- With over 150 years of dedication and Italian tradition going into every product we make, Filippo Berio Tomato & Olive Pasta Sauce is authentic. A convenient, classic pasta sauce of the highest quality.
- 100% Italian Tomatoes
- Made with Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil
- Dedicated to fine Italian flavour
- For delicious meals in minutes
- Gluten free and lactose free
- No preservatives, no flavourings, nothing artificial is added
- Suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato 83% (Tomato Pulp, Tomato Purée), Black Olives 8%, Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3%, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Black Pepper
Storage
Store at room temperature not more than +25°C away from heat sources and direct sunlight. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before using.
- To serve 4: Gently warm a jar of Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce. Stir the warmed pasta sauce into 500g of freshly cooked pasta. Bring effortless Italian inspiration to any meal with Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce, try it in soups, on meat or bruschetta.
Additives
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not use if the safety button on the lid is up
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Filippo Berio®,
- Via Montramito 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Importer address
- Filippo Berio UK Ltd,
- Borehamwood,
- WD6 1JH.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|309 kJ - 74 kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
Safety information
Do not use if the safety button on the lid is up
