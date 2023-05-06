INCOGNITO INSECT REPELLENT ROLL-ON 50ML Winner of the queen's award for sustainable development, 10% of all profits go to charity. Visit lessmosquito.com for top tips on avoiding insect bites.

Incognito® maximum strength skin-conditioning roll-on provides excellent protection against mosquitoes, midges, sandflies, horseflies, ticks and many more. Suitable for all destinations and all the family including babies from 6 months. Our 100% botanical active ingredient PMD (derived from the Citronella Winterianus plant) is recommended by Public Health England and the NHS to avoid mosquito bites. Clinically tested to provide protection against dengue, malaria and zika carrying mosquitoes. Tropical strength: Clinically tested to be effective for up to 7 hours.

Good shopping guide - Ethical

Botanical PMD Deet Free Ages 6 Months+ Clinically Proven Alcohol free Natural Ingredients Meets UK safety and efficacy standards No added parabens or SLS Ethical - Good Shopping Guide Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Fractionated Hydrated Cyclised Cymbopogon Winteranus Oil, (PMD Rich Botanic Oil*), Glyceryl Citrate/Lactate/Linoleate/Oleate, Citronellol, Xanthan Gum, Polyglycerol-3 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cinnamomum Camphora Leaf Oil*, Tocopherol, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil*, Sodium PCA, Linalool, Limonene, *Organic ingredients, 100% natural origin of total

Net Contents

