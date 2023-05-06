We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Incognito Insect Repellent Roll-On 50Ml

Incognito Insect Repellent Roll-On 50Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£9.00

£18.00/100ml

Vegan

INCOGNITO INSECT REPELLENT ROLL-ON 50ML Winner of the queen's award for sustainable development, 10% of all profits go to charity.Visit lessmosquito.com for top tips on avoiding insect bites.
Incognito® maximum strength skin-conditioning roll-on provides excellent protection against mosquitoes, midges, sandflies, horseflies, ticks and many more. Suitable for all destinations and all the family including babies from 6 months. Our 100% botanical active ingredient PMD (derived from the Citronella Winterianus plant) is recommended by Public Health England and the NHS to avoid mosquito bites. Clinically tested to provide protection against dengue, malaria and zika carrying mosquitoes.Tropical strength: Clinically tested to be effective for up to 7 hours.
Good shopping guide - Ethical
Botanical PMDDeet FreeAges 6 Months+Clinically ProvenAlcohol freeNatural IngredientsMeets UK safety and efficacy standardsNo added parabens or SLSEthical - Good Shopping GuideSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Fractionated Hydrated Cyclised Cymbopogon Winteranus Oil, (PMD Rich Botanic Oil*), Glyceryl Citrate/Lactate/Linoleate/Oleate, Citronellol, Xanthan Gum, Polyglycerol-3 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Cinnamomum Camphora Leaf Oil*, Tocopherol, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil*, Sodium PCA, Linalool, Limonene, *Organic ingredients, 100% natural origin of total

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake well before use- Apply directly to skin- Replace cap tightly after use- Re-apply frequently approximately every 4 hours- For infant use apply to clothing and/or sparingly to exposed skin such as nape of neck/pulse points and pat skin gently.

