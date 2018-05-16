We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 10 Beef Burgers 920G

£6.50
£7.06/kg

One burger (76g**)

Energy
818kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1076kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Seasoned beef burgers.
  • Pack size: 920G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per grill cooking instructions opposite, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.

Grill
Instructions: 14-16 mins Place under a pre-heated medium - high grill. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

920g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (76g**)
Energy1076kJ / 258kcal818kJ / 196kcal
Fat17.1g13.0g
Saturates7.0g5.3g
Carbohydrate4.7g3.5g
Sugars0.6g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.5g16.3g
Salt0.90g0.68g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 920g typically weighs 760g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

