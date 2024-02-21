Twinings English Breakfast Decaffeinated 40 Tea Bags 109g

TWININGS ENGLISH B/FAST DE/CAFF TEABAGS X40 109G Care in Every Drop Our sourced with care programme works with communities growing the finest tea to improve their quality of life. Through empowering women, supporting incomes, and improving living standards we drive positive change. We also collaborate with others through supporting the Ethical Tea Partnership's work to create a fairer, more sustainable tea industry. You can find out more at: www.sourcedwithcare.com We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership

What does it taste like? A lively, invigorating blend with plenty of body and a rich finish. Where does it come from? Our master blenders visit tea gardens around the world in search of the very best teas. For our Decaffeinated English Breakfast we have picked a selection of the finest Kenyan teas, known for their lively, refreshing character and rich amber colour. What makes this tea different? Our master blends have put their expertise into developing this superb decaffeinated blend with all the taste, colour and aroma expected of our classic English Breakfast. This makes for a truly great tasting cup of decaffeinated tea that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

We blend 300 years of care and expertise to give you great taste in every drop. For us tea is more than just a drink.

Biodegradable* *Pop your teabag into your food waste bin. These teabags are certified industrially compostable. Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.

Pack size: 109G

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Black Tea, Decaffeinated to 0.2%

Number of uses

40 Count

Net Contents

109g

Preparation and Usage