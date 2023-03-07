Ben & Jerry's Sundae Dulce De-Lish I/Cream 427Ml
2x Scoop = 100ml/85g
- Energy
- 904kJ
-
- 216kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1102 kJ
Product Description
- Salted caramel (1%) ice cream with chunks of caramel bar (8.5%) & caramel swirls (8%), topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, caramel swirls (6%) & sea salt chocolatey chunks (3%)
- Total 53% excluding water and dairy*. **cocoa sourced via open chain total: 100%.
- *Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Together we'll make chocolate** 100% slave free, tonysopenchain.com
- Find out more at benjerry.com/cocoa
- Salted caramel ice cream with chunks of caramel bar & caramel swirls, topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, caramel swirls & chocolatey chunks
- Cara-melt-in-your-mouth delight in every bite! Even better? From its whipped ice cream topping to its chocolatey chunks, this sundae is made with traceable open chain cocoa, which means more justice for cocoa farmers. And we think that's pretty sweet!
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance.
- ©Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2022
- Cows: ©Woody Jackson 1997
- ®RegTM
- Free Grazing with Caring Dairy
- I'm Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved, Halal Food Authority
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 427ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (18%), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Fat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Caramelsed Sugar, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (contain Soy)), Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone phone: 1800 444 420
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
427ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x Scoop**
|%* per 2 x Scoop**
|Energy
|1102 kJ
|904 kJ
|-
|263 kcal
|216 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|14 g
|11 g
|16 %
|of which saturates
|9,6 g
|7,9 g
|40 %
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|25 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|26 g
|21 g
|23 %
|Protein
|3,3 g
|2,7 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0,40 g
|0,32 g
|5 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x Scoop = 100ml = 82g, 427ml/350g = 4 x (2x Scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.