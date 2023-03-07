We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Dulce De-Lish I/Cream 427Ml

image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Sundae Dulce De-Lish I/Cream 427Ml
£5.00
£1.17/100ml

2x Scoop = 100ml/85g

Energy
904kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1102 kJ

Product Description

  • Salted caramel (1%) ice cream with chunks of caramel bar (8.5%) & caramel swirls (8%), topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, caramel swirls (6%) & sea salt chocolatey chunks (3%)
  • Total 53% excluding water and dairy*. **cocoa sourced via open chain total: 100%.
  • *Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Together we'll make chocolate** 100% slave free, tonysopenchain.com
  • Find out more at benjerry.com/cocoa
  • Salted caramel ice cream with chunks of caramel bar & caramel swirls, topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, caramel swirls & chocolatey chunks
  • Cara-melt-in-your-mouth delight in every bite! Even better? From its whipped ice cream topping to its chocolatey chunks, this sundae is made with traceable open chain cocoa, which means more justice for cocoa farmers. And we think that's pretty sweet!
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance.
  • ©Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2022
  • Cows: ©Woody Jackson 1997
  • ®RegTM
  • Free Grazing with Caring Dairy
  • I'm Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved, Halal Food Authority
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (18%), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Fat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Caramelsed Sugar, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (contain Soy)), Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.

Name and address

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Phone: 0800 169 6123
  • www.benjerry.co.uk
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Cone phone: 1800 444 420
  • www.benjerry.ie

Net Contents

427ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x Scoop**%* per 2 x Scoop**
Energy1102 kJ904 kJ
-263 kcal216 kcal11 %
Fat14 g11 g16 %
of which saturates9,6 g7,9 g40 %
Carbohydrate31 g25 g10 %
of which sugars26 g21 g23 %
Protein3,3 g2,7 g5 %
Salt0,40 g0,32 g5 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**2x Scoop = 100ml = 82g, 427ml/350g = 4 x (2x Scoop)---
