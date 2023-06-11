We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Desert Rose 176G

£3.00

£17.04/kg

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Desert Rose 176g
Discover Lenor in-wash scent booster, the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of freshness from wash to wash (up to 12 weeks in storage), Lenor infuses your clothes with Desert Rose scent. With its lush compilation of delish-smelling fruits and florals, Lenor Desert Rose will seduce you - feeding flamboyance and your lust for life. Its gradual fragrance release will give your clothes a noticeably luxurious floral sensation. Lenor Desert Rose In-Wash Scent Boosters were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Desert Rose Softener. They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor.
More of the scent you loveIn-Wash Scent Booster infused with delish-smelling fruits and floralsA boost of freshness from wash to washPour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundryLenor In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work with Lenor Detergent and Lenor SoftenerThey are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in LenorPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use100 percent recycled plastic bottle, excluding screw cap, dosing device and sleeve. Fully recyclable excluding sleeve
Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dose using the cap then POUR directly into the washing machine drum. Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Use in addition to Lenor Softener for irresistible freshness and softness! Standard dose = 13.5 g. Pour more if you love scent! Up to 2 caps for the ultimate experience! Always close after use & keep out of reach of children. Do not put cap in drum. USE THIS CAP AS A DOSER.

