Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Desert Rose 176g

Discover Lenor in-wash scent booster, the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of freshness from wash to wash (up to 12 weeks in storage), Lenor infuses your clothes with Desert Rose scent. With its lush compilation of delish-smelling fruits and florals, Lenor Desert Rose will seduce you - feeding flamboyance and your lust for life. Its gradual fragrance release will give your clothes a noticeably luxurious floral sensation. Lenor Desert Rose In-Wash Scent Boosters were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Desert Rose Softener. They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor.

More of the scent you love In-Wash Scent Booster infused with delish-smelling fruits and florals A boost of freshness from wash to wash Pour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry Lenor In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work with Lenor Detergent and Lenor Softener They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use 100 percent recycled plastic bottle, excluding screw cap, dosing device and sleeve. Fully recyclable excluding sleeve

Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage