Bed Head Tigi Queen For A Day Spray 311Ml

Formulated with key ingredients like Palm Kernel Glycerides, Triglycerides, and Film Forming Polymers for thicker, fuller, and textured hair. Bed Head's Queen for a Day Thickening Spray; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A powerful volumising formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. Get long-lasting volume and thickness with Bed Head Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray! This hair thickening and texturising spray provides hair with added texture, a light hold and incredible body and lift. The hair styling spray leaves hair smooth, soft and voluminous. For thicker looking hair! Great for adding volume to thin hair, fine hair and flat hair! Spray the thickening spray through towel-dried hair from roots to ends and in between layers. Then blow-dry and watch your luscious locks thicken up. Formulated with Palm Kernal Glycerides to create volume and texture, leaving hair feeling thicker, fuller and volumious, Triglycerides that condition, smooth and soften hair, and Film Forming Polymers that provide long lasting hold so hairstyles and volume don't drop. This professional hair product is 311ml and comes with a Fresh Berry fragrance! Let Your Creativity Rule™ Feel like a queen, look like a superstar! Get volume, body and lift that just won't quit! This all-in-one triple threat spray is your daily answer to thicker-looking hair with grip and texture.

Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.

Bed Head's Queen for a Day Thickening Spray offers powerful volumizing results Provides long-lasting volume, texture, and lift for thin, fine, and flat hair

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Dimethyl Ether, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-45 Palm Kernel Glycerides, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Fragrance (Parfum), Polysorbate 20, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Citral, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

311ml ℮

Preparation and Usage