New
Chicago Town Tiger Crust Garlic Bread Chsey Pizza 258G

3.7(11)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
Energy
1775kJ
424kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
20g

-

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.5g

-

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

-

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Classic thin crust pizza base topped with garlic sauce, mozzarella and mature Cheddar.Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
Cheesy Garlic BreadIf you like your pizza night fully-loaded, get a load of this! We smother our Tiger Crust with garlic, then top with mozzarella and cheddar. You. Are. Welcome.Slice it. Taste it. Review it
In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza.It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.Check out Our RangeChicago Town Tiger Crust Double PepperoniChicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese MedleyPizza? Yeah, we go to town on it
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
Tastes just like tiger bread!Fan Oven Cook in 12 MinsCarry FlatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 258G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Garlic Sauce (17%) (Water, Garlic Puree, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salted Butter (Butter, Salt), Starch, Sea Salt, Herbs and Spices, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Extract), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut), Mature Cheddar (3%), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (E 475, E 471, E 472e), Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats), Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza. One pizza serves two people

Net Contents

258g ℮

