Centrum Kids Multigummies Mixed Berry 30'S

4.7(100)
£6.00

£0.20/each

Centrum Kids Multigummies Mixed Berry Food Supplement, Gummies 30s
Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy-to-take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+. Multivitamins for Everyday Health with key essential nutrients, including Vitamin C and D to help support the normal function of the immune system. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world. Centrum is sold in over 65 countries globally and is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com).1. Multivitamins for Everyday Health with key essential nutrients, including Vitamin C and D to support the normal function of the immune system2. Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy to take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+3. Easy to take and deliciously fruity chewable gummy4. Centrum is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com)5. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world

Ingredients

Glucose syrup; Sugar; Gelatine; L-Ascorbic acid; Water; Acid: E330; Nicotinamide; DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate; Zinc sulphate, Natural flavourings 0.25% (Natural strawberry flavouring, natural flavouring); Colouring food 0.15% (concentrate of carrot and blackcurrant); Vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed); Pyridoxine hydrochloride; Retinyl acetate; Glazing agents: E903, E901; Potassium Iodide; D-Biotin; Cholecalciferol; Cyanocobalamin.

Net Contents

30 x Pieces

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS FOR USE: For children aged 4+. One gummy per day. Chew until dissolved, may be taken without food or water. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Do not give to children under 4 years old. A healthy lifestlye and varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the packaging is broken. Always replace lid after use. Store in a dry place and not above 25°C. Store out of sight and reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredient.

