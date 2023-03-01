Centrum Kids Multigummies Mixed Berry 30'S

Centrum Kids Multigummies Mixed Berry Food Supplement, Gummies 30s

Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy-to-take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+. Multivitamins for Everyday Health with key essential nutrients, including Vitamin C and D to help support the normal function of the immune system. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world. Centrum is sold in over 65 countries globally and is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com). 1. Multivitamins for Everyday Health with key essential nutrients, including Vitamin C and D to support the normal function of the immune system 2. Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy to take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+ 3. Easy to take and deliciously fruity chewable gummy 4. Centrum is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com) 5. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world

Ingredients

Glucose syrup; Sugar; Gelatine; L-Ascorbic acid; Water; Acid: E330; Nicotinamide; DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate; Zinc sulphate, Natural flavourings 0.25% (Natural strawberry flavouring, natural flavouring); Colouring food 0.15% (concentrate of carrot and blackcurrant); Vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed); Pyridoxine hydrochloride; Retinyl acetate; Glazing agents: E903, E901; Potassium Iodide; D-Biotin; Cholecalciferol; Cyanocobalamin.

Net Contents

30 x Pieces

Preparation and Usage