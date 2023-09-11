We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Mini Rolls Chocolate Orange 5 Pack

£2.25

£0.45/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Roll (26g)
Energy
510kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1945kJ/

Chocolate flavoured sponge with an orange flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate.
Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International group.All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group
I'm Really A-PeelingI'm Rich & FamousSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Flavour Filling (28%) [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Icing Sugar, Water, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Net Contents

5 x Mini Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

