Clubcard Price

Tesco Spanish Style Tortilla 170G

Tesco Spanish Style Tortilla 170G
£2.50
£NaN/null

Each pack (170g)

Energy
1209kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.45g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Potato, egg and onion omelette.
  • CARAMELISED ONIONS
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (48%), Pasteurised Egg, Caramelised Onion (17%) [Onion, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Olive Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins/900W 2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Place on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy711kJ / 171kcal1209kJ / 290kcal
Fat10.4g17.7g
Saturates1.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate13.4g22.7g
Sugars2.4g4.0g
Fibre2.0g3.4g
Protein4.9g8.3g
Salt0.85g1.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

