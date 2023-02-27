Tesco Spanish Style Tortilla 170G
Each pack (170g)
- Energy
- 1209kJ
-
- 290kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.7g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.0g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.45g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Potato, egg and onion omelette.
- CARAMELISED ONIONS
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (48%), Pasteurised Egg, Caramelised Onion (17%) [Onion, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Olive Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins/900W 2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Place on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|711kJ / 171kcal
|1209kJ / 290kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4g
|22.7g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.45g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
