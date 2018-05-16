Tesco Finest Smoky Miso Style Rump Steaks 465G

1/2 of a pack
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned beef rump steaks with a sachet of citrus miso dressing.
- SUMMER EDITION *Succulent and tender steaks seasoned with a smoky glaze and served with a citrus miso dressing.
- Pack size: 465G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Citrus Miso Dressing (10%) [Fructose, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Rice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Flavouring, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite), Koji Starter], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Dried Onion, Maize Starch, Spices, Herbs, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per the pan frying instructions above, then place on the barbecue, brush with the excess dressing from the pan and turn frequently until cooked to your liking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 6-10 mins. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until hot. Place steaks in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Add the contents of the dressing sachet to the pan for the final 2 minutes of cooking. Allow steaks to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Place dressing sachet to one side for later use.
Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
465g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (209g**)
|Energy
|709kJ / 169kcal
|1481kJ / 352kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|24.0g
|50.1g
|Salt
|0.97g
|2.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 465g typically weighs 418g.
|-
|-
Safety information
