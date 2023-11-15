Fairy Platinum All In One Lemon 51 Dishwasher Tablets 760G
Fairy Platinum All in One dishwasher tablets deliver 1st time cleaning action and tackle even the tough cleaning challenges to get your dishes sparkly clean. Fairy Platinum has the cleaning power that gives you the confidence to cook anything you like, knowing it even takes care of your greasy filter for clean dishes and a fresh dishwasher. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast, so it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser.
Fairy Platinum tablets tackle tough cleaning challenges the 1st timeHelps prevent grease build-up in your dishwasher and cleans your greasy filter!Built-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protectionKeeps your dishwasher smelling clean and freshThe ultra soluble tablet dissolves fastOur plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity
Pack size: 760G
Ingredients
5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool
Preparation and Usage
Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or puncture the capsule. Reseal the bag after each use. For best results use the dispenser drawer. If the pouch will not fit in the drawer place on top of the cutlery basket and select a washing program with no pre-wash. The Salt Action is effective in soft, medium and hard water up to 26°e (≥ 95% of households). Your dishwasher should work effectively even if the rinse aid or salt warning light comes on. For extremely hard water above 26°e (≤ 5% of households) please use salt. Do not let silver touch stainless steel. Do not machine wash antique/handpainted china or fine lead crystal. 1 capsule = 1 load.