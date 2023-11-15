Fairy Platinum Plus All In One 42 Dishwasher Tablets Lemon 651G

FAIRY PTINUM + AIO 42 D/WASHER TBLTS LEMON 651G

Fairy Platinum Plus All in One dishwasher tablets deliver a clean like new, it gives you Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection and it even helps lift away the dullness built up over time, to restore the original shine of your dishes. Fairy Platinum Plus gives you an outstanding clean, removing tough stains even in the cleaning torture test condition of a short cycle. So, if you are short on time, no big deal. Switch to short. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast and works well in short cycles as it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. Switch to short cycle* and save time, energy, and water vs a regular, standard cycle!

Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection tablets leave your dishes clean like new Removes dullness to restore the original shine of your dishes, thanks to its Anti-dull technology Effective even in short cycles Switch to short to save time, energy, and water vs normal cycles The built-in prewash system does the pre-washing for you, helps you preserve water Recommended by global dishwasher manufacturers Built-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protection Our plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity

Pack size: 651G

Ingredients

15-30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage