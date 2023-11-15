Fairy Platinum Plus All In One 42 Dishwasher Tablets Lemon 651G

FAIRY PTINUM + AIO 42 D/WASHER TBLTS LEMON 651G
Fairy Platinum Plus All in One dishwasher tablets deliver a clean like new, it gives you Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection and it even helps lift away the dullness built up over time, to restore the original shine of your dishes. Fairy Platinum Plus gives you an outstanding clean, removing tough stains even in the cleaning torture test condition of a short cycle. So, if you are short on time, no big deal. Switch to short. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast and works well in short cycles as it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. Switch to short cycle* and save time, energy, and water vs a regular, standard cycle!
Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection tablets leave your dishes clean like newRemoves dullness to restore the original shine of your dishes, thanks to its Anti-dull technologyEffective even in short cyclesSwitch to short to save time, energy, and water vs normal cyclesThe built-in prewash system does the pre-washing for you, helps you preserve waterRecommended by global dishwasher manufacturersBuilt-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protectionOur plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity
Pack size: 651G
Ingredients
15-30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes
Preparation and Usage
Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or separate pouches stuck together. Reseal the bag after each use. 1 capsule = 1 load. For best results use the dispenser drawer. If the pouch will not fit in the drawer place on top of the cutlery basket and select a washing program with no pre-wash. No need to add salt unless extremely hard water above 26°e (<=5 % of households). Your dishwasher works effectively with Fairy, even without rinse aid or salt. Wash delicate dishes with prints on lower temperatures/short cycles. Do not let silver touch stainless steel. Do not machine wash antique / hand painted china or fine lead crystal.