Lucozade Zero Sugar Tropical 6 X 330Ml

£2.00
£0.10/100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling sugar free tropical flavour drink with sweeteners
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • ucozade Zero Tropical is a sparkling drink with zero calories and sugar. 100% Lucozade. Zero sugar.
  • Pack size: 1.98L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2%) (Pineapple (1%), Mango (1%)), Acid (Citric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene), Caffeine, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Once opened, store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 330ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal8/1.927/6
Fat, g00
of which saturates, g00
Carbohydrate, g0.30.9
of which sugars, g0.30.9
Salt, g<0.01<0.01
Niacin, mg1.27.54.025
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein.----
*RI = Reference Intake----
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

No Fizz

2 stars

This is the first time that I have tried this product and I found it a bit to sweet and it tasted flat it required more fizz.

