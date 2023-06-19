Chicago Town Deep Dish Vegan Bbq Chicken Pizza 2 X 155G

A deep dish pizza base topped with smokey BBQ sauce, grated pizza topping, vegan meat substitute, red peppers and sweetcorn.

We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature smokey BBQ sauce, and go full-on with vegan mozzarella & smoked Gouda, squeaky bean chicken style pieces, red peppers and sweetcorn.

In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago. Check out Our Range

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.

Made with squeaky bean Oven Cook in 25 Mins The vegan one! Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 310G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Water, Grated Pizza Topping (9%) (Water, Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Sea Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring), Vegan Meat Substitute (7%) (Water, Textured Wheat Blend (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Dextrose, Flavourings, Salt), Red Peppers (5%), Sweetcorn (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Barley Malt Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 155g ℮