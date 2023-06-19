We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Chicago Town Deep Dish Vegan Bbq Chicken Pizza 2 X 155G
image 1 of Chicago Town Deep Dish Vegan Bbq Chicken Pizza 2 X 155G

Chicago Town Deep Dish Vegan Bbq Chicken Pizza 2 X 155G

£3.00

£9.68/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cooked pizza contains
Energy
1579kJ
375kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

-

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

-

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

A deep dish pizza base topped with smokey BBQ sauce, grated pizza topping, vegan meat substitute, red peppers and sweetcorn.
We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature smokey BBQ sauce, and go full-on with vegan mozzarella & smoked Gouda, squeaky bean chicken style pieces, red peppers and sweetcorn.
In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.Check out Our Range
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
Made with squeaky beanOven Cook in 25 MinsThe vegan one!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 310G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Water, Grated Pizza Topping (9%) (Water, Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Sea Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring), Vegan Meat Substitute (7%) (Water, Textured Wheat Blend (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Dextrose, Flavourings, Salt), Red Peppers (5%), Sweetcorn (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Barley Malt Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 155g ℮

