New
Tilda Microwave Sticky Medium Grain Rice 250G
Per 125g serving
- Energy
- 924kJ
-
- 221kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.03g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ/174kcal
Product Description
- Tilda Microwave Sticky Medium Grain Rice 250G
- Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
- Made with specially selected grains, Tilda Sticky Rice has a delicious subtle taste with a perfectly sticky texture, making it ideal for Poke bowls and Sushi.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2022.
- Perfect for sushi and poke bowls
- Ready in 90 Seconds
- No Added Salt
- Gluten Free
- No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250G
- No Added Salt
Information
Ingredients
Natural Medium Grain Rice - Steamed (99%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea:
- Stir through raw cubes of salmon in soy sauce, sesame oil and lime juice.
- Place on top of Tilda Sticky Rice and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
- Finish with mango cubes, edamame, shredded nori seaweed, avocado and radish slices.
- For a tasty vegetarian alternative, replace the salmon with asparagus or roasted butternut squash.
- Best served hot in a rice bowl but can be used cold in sushi.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch via hello@tilda.com
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|738kJ/174kcal
|924kJ/221kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|37.6g
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
|2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.