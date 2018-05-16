Kit Kat 2 Finger Caramel Chocolate Biscuit Bar 9 X 20.7G

Each bar contains
- Energy
- 432kJ
-
- 103kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ
Product Description
- Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with caramel flavour milk chocolate (66%).
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the classic crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth caramel flavoured milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp' and didn’t acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, White and the new Caramel flavour. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites, or look out for us throughout the year for your seasonal favourites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- KITKAT 2 Finger wrappers are now made with 80% recycled plastic. Our new wrappers can be recycled at over 5,000 supermarkets across the UK and placed in household recycling in the Republic of Ireland. To find your nearest collection point visit www.recyclenow.com (UK only).
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Delicious chocolate bars of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth caramel flavoured milk chocolate
- Multipack of 9 KitKat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
- With 103 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Wrappers now made with recycled plastic
- Pack size: 186.3G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 9 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604,
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
9 x 20.7g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2094kJ
|432kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|500kcal
|103kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|24.3g
|5.0g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|13.5g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|12.9g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|49.3g
|10.2g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.4g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
