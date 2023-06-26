Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Hairfall Shampoo 400Ml

Say goodbye to dandruff with Head & Shoulders Anti Hair Fall (due to breakage) anti-dandruff shampoo, with caffeine (synthetic caffeine). Its Microbiome Balance formula targets the root cause of dandruff, fighting flakes (visible flakes, with regular use), itching and dryness, providing an instantly refreshing and thorough clean feeling, up to 100% dandruff protection. Its daily shampoo formula is pH balanced & boosted with vitamins and antioxidants. Dermatologically tested and clinically proven to be effective, while gentle enough to be suitable for daily use. The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap, coluorants & additives) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities). When used with Head & Shoulders Conditioner it increases the dandruff protection on your scalp for soft and beautiful flake-free hair (visible flakes, with regular use).

Anti-dandruff shampoo up to 100% dandruff protection for hair & scalp (visible flakes, with regular use) Help prevent visible dandruff with regular use Microbiome Balance formula targets the root cause of dandruff, maintaining a balanced scalp microbiome This everyday shampoo formula is clinically proven, dermatologically tested formula and pH balanced The ideal daily shampoo for both men and women with any hair type The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excl. cap, colourants & additives) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities)

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Glycol Distearate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Menthol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Teadodecylbenzenesulfonate, Limonene, Trideceth-10, Niacinamide, Linalool, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, CI 19140, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, CI 42090

Net Contents

400ml ℮