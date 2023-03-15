The Gym Kitchen Chicken Arrabbiata Linguine 400G

Definitely going back for more
This was delicious and so filling. I love the range and the fact it's low calorie and high protein is just so convenient for a quick healthy meal
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack
Sauce (Tomato (32%), Water, Onion, Haricot Beans, Tomato Purée, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Celery, Carrot, Red Chilli, Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Bouillon (Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Extract, Salt), Flavouring, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Half Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Basil, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Cooked Whole Wheat Linguine Pasta (Water, Durum Whole Wheat Semolina), Cooked Chicken Pieces (20%) (Chicken, Cornflour), Vegetable Mix (15%) (Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Grilled Onion)
For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18°C
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Allow tray to stand to regain rigidity.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
Do not reheat once cooled
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.
This pack provides 1 serving
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|(microwaved) Per pack
|(microwaved) Per 100g
|RI (%)*
|Energy kJ
|1514
|408
|Energy kcal
|359
|97
|18%
|Fat, total
|4.5g
|1.2g
|6%
|- saturates
|1g
|0.3g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|45.4g
|12.2g
|- sugars
|10.8g
|2.9g
|12%
|Fibre
|10.7g
|2.9g
|Protein
|28.8g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.34g
|0.36g
|22%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack provides 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
