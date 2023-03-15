We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Chicken Arrabbiata Linguine 400G

£2.50
£6.25/kg

Per (microwaved) pack

Energy
1514kJ
359kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.8g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.34g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken pieces in a spicy tomato sauce with whole wheat linguine pasta and vegetables
  • What are Macros?
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • 45g Carbs* per pack
  • 4.5g Low in fat*
  • *Per meal
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.
  • Macro Counted
  • Food to Fuel
  • 29g High in Protein
  • 359 Kcal Per Pack
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • Cook Straight from Frozen
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Pack size: 400G
Information

Ingredients

Sauce (Tomato (32%), Water, Onion, Haricot Beans, Tomato Purée, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Celery, Carrot, Red Chilli, Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Bouillon (Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Extract, Salt), Flavouring, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Half Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Basil, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Cooked Whole Wheat Linguine Pasta (Water, Durum Whole Wheat Semolina), Cooked Chicken Pieces (20%) (Chicken, Cornflour), Vegetable Mix (15%) (Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Grilled Onion)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18°C

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Allow tray to stand to regain rigidity.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape.
Do not reheat once cooled

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • TGK Brand Ltd,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.

Return to

  • TGK Brand Ltd,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • Connect with us
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per pack(microwaved) Per 100gRI (%)*
Energy kJ1514408
Energy kcal3599718%
Fat, total4.5g1.2g6%
- saturates1g0.3g5%
Carbohydrate45.4g12.2g
- sugars10.8g2.9g12%
Fibre10.7g2.9g
Protein28.8g7.8g
Salt1.34g0.36g22%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Definitely going back for more

5 stars

This was delicious and so filling. I love the range and the fact it's low calorie and high protein is just so convenient for a quick healthy meal

