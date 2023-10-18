Love Hemp Cbd Capsules 10Mg X 60

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

This product is a food supplement. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Do not exceed recommended daily dose.

Keep out of reach of children. Only to be used by ages 18+. Do not use if pregnant or breastfeeding. For oral use only. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before taking if you are on any medication or have a medical condition.

Keep out of reach of children. Only to be used by ages 18+. Do not use if pregnant or breastfeeding. For oral use only. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before taking if you are on any medication or have a medical condition. This product is a food supplement. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Do not exceed recommended daily dose.

We recommend starting with 1 capsule (10mg CBD) then increasing as required. Do not exceed 70mg per day.

Suggested Use We recommend starting with 1 capsule (10mg CBD) then increasing as required. Do not exceed 70mg per day. Supplement Facts Serving size: 1 capsule Servings per container: 60 Amount CBD per serving: 10mg

10mg CBD Each Premium hemp extract Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp THC-free below the levels of detection Gluten free Suitable for vegans

Love Hemp premium CBD capsules. This bottle contains 600mg of CBD. Laboratory tested for quality and consistency.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023