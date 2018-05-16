New
Monster Energy Ultra 9 X 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners.
- Some people are impossible to please. As soon as they get what they thought they wanted they always want more. Our team riders and Monster Girls are no different….. they've been dropping some hints lately.
- They've been asking us for a new Monster drink. A little less sweet, lighter-tasting and zero calories, but with a full load of our Monster energy blend.
- Sure, white is the new black. We went all out: Monster Energy Ultra
- Unleash the Ultra Beast!
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Contains caffeine
- Zero Sugar
- Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 4500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Caffeine (0.03%), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Sodium Chloride, D-Glucuronolactone, Guarana Seed Extract (0.002%), Inositol
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before end - see base of can for dateStore in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Segro Park,
- Greenford Central,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
Return to
Net Contents
9 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|10kJ/(2kcal)
|50kJ/(11kcal) (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|4.4g (2%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.20g
|1.0g (17%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|4.2mg (70%)
|21mg (350%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
