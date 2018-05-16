New
Tgi Cupcakes Strawberry & Chocolate 6 Pack
Product Description
- Sponges topped with strawberry cream cheese flavour frosting, topped with edible decorations. Chocolate sponges topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, topped with edible decorations.
- Strawberry - Soft sponge topped with strawberry cream cheese flavour frosting & edible decorations
- Chocolate - Chocolate sponge topped with chocolate flavoured frosting & edible decorations
- © The TGI Fridays trademarks and logo are the property of TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC used under license by Finsbury Food Group.
- Inspired by classic milkshakes
- Deliciously top loaded cupcakes
- H.V.O free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Raspberry Concentrate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Palm Stearin, Strawberry Puree, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whipping Cream (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cheese Powder (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Butter (Milk), Salt, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Acids (Citric, Malic), Colour (Beetroot Red), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.