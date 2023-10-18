Maxi Nutrition Max Whey Protein Powder Chocolate 420G

Chocolate flavoured high protein food supplement, containing vitamin B6 with sweetener. Informed Sports We Test, You Trust

100% Whey protein* *100% of the contained protein from whey protein. Low sugar** Low fat** **When prepared with water. When prepared with milk, milk sugar and milk fat are naturally present. Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and to the maintenance of muscle mass. Chocolate Flavour MaxWhey is a high-quality protein powder, made with natural flavours and colours. For a cleaner taste and consistency MaxWhey has been created without unnecessary thickeners. Whey Protein MaxWhey contains a blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate to support your muscle development. This ultra-filtered protein blend provides a leading BCAA content whilst being low in fat and sugar. Vitamin B6 MaxWhey is fortified with vitamin B6 to support normal protein and energy yielding metabolism. Perfect support for a diet of increased protein.

23g Protein No Artificial Colours & Flavours

Pack size: 420G

Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and to the maintenance of muscle mass Vitamin B6 to support normal protein and energy yielding metabolism

High protein Low sugar Low fat

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk) (82%), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (10%), Low Fat Cocoa Powder (5.3%), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains 14 servings

Net Contents

420g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation: To prepare one serving, fill a shaker with 150-300ml water or 300ml semi-skimmed milk, add 30g powder (approx. 3 tablespoons) and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. When to Use MaxWhey is a versatile whey protein powder that could be used throughout the day to increase your daily protein intake. Consume one 30g serving after your workout and another mid morning and/or mid afternoon.

Additives